White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 189,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 98,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

White Gold Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

White Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.