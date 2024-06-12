Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,185.0% in May

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 1,185.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

