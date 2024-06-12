Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,185.0% in May

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 1,185.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
