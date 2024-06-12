WESCO International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.