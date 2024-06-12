Wells Fargo & Company Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $45.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. 222,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. Comerica has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

