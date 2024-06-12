Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

6/12/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – DraftKings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. 10,313,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,043. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get DraftKings Inc alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DraftKings by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

