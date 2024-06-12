Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFNM. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 1,808,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $20,578,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 204,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,952 shares during the period.

DFNM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

