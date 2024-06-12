Waverly Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,929,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VBK traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.52. 131,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,486. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.38 and a 200 day moving average of $244.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

