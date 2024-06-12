Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 108,735 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,735 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.96. 369,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

