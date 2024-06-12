Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $200.63. 596,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,499. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

