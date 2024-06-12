Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. 498,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
