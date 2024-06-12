Washington Trust Bank Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after buying an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.20. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

