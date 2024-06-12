Washington Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. 4,127,911 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

