Washington Trust Bank Invests $233,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

PIPR opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.29. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.