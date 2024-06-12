Washington Trust Bank Acquires New Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 303,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,951. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

