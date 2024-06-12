Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $2,487,377.46 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $2,487,377.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,387.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Warby Parker Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.85. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 15.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 80,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
