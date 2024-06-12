Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $2,487,377.46 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $2,487,377.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,387.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.85. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WRBY

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 15.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 80,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.