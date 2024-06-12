Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.92 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00048482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,059,636 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

