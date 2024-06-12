Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.71 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $123.71 million and $6.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00006446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,316.22 or 1.00023152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012417 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

