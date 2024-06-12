Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.52 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $118.52 million and $6.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00006260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,344.56 or 0.99949555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012187 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00088908 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

