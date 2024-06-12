Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 767,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Volcon Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VLCN stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.31. Volcon has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $16,425.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($57.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

About Volcon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLCN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.