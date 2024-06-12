Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 75,092 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,092 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PML. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 988,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 163,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 183,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,366. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

