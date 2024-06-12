Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $217.77. 533,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.77 and a 200 day moving average of $215.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

