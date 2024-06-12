Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 1,047 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,451,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,149. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.