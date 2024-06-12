Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $652,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $14.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $573.70. 101,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $521.40 and a 200-day moving average of $506.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $573.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

