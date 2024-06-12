Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $6.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $264.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,633. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $264.35. The company has a market cap of $396.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

