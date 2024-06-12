Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $866.03. 4,103,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $779.96 and its 200 day moving average is $713.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $882.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.