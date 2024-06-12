Vivaldi Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,038 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. 272,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

