Vivaldi Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.15. 11,590,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,896,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.64. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $475.43.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

