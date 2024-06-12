Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 1,436 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 3,340,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,616,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

