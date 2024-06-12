Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 363 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,047. The company has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.05 and a 200-day moving average of $288.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.93 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

