Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 1,277 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 985,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,490,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,241. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $353.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

