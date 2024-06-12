Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 286,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

