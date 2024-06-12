Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
VSH traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 286,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VSH
Insider Activity
In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.