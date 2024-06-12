Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 44,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,682. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

