Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 11,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,448. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
