Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of VGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,487. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.