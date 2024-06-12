Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,465.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

