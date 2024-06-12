Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NFJ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 151,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,037. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

