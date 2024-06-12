Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, an increase of 269.4% from the May 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
