VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.11 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.43. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

