VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.11 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.43. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.