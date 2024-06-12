VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declares $0.20 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2048 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 20,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,541. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

