VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declares $0.20 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2048 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 20,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,541. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.