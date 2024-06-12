VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares $0.11 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 12,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

