VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares $0.11 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 12,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
