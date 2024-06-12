VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

SFLO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 131,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

