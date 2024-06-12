VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VFLO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 214,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,616. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
