VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.07% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UEVM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

