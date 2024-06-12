VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Announces $0.27 Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of UEVM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $185.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

