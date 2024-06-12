VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans $0.16 Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 42,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

