Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.7% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Vertiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,810. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

