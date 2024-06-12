Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.4 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

