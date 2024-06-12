VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. VEON has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $97,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in VEON by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

