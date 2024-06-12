Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.54

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 32086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,701 shares of company stock worth $2,429,850. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450,685 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 310,390 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 132.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

