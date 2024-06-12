Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,033 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $98,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. 1,163,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,784. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.